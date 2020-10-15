Protests continue for release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman

RAWALPINDI/KARACHI: The journalists and workers of the Geo-Jang Group, while protesting against the illegal and unjustified arrest of Editor-in-Chief of the Group said on Wednesday that Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman has now become the symbol of truth and independent journalism in Pakistan. They said the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was only meant to curtail the independent journalism in the country.

The countrywide protests of journalists and workers of the Geo-Jang Group, along with Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, Rawalpindi-Islamabad Union of Journalists, members of the civil society and political workers, against the illegal and unjustified arrest of Editor-in-Chief of the Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman have continued for the last 215 days. The protesters chanted slogans and raised placards for the release of Editor-in-Chief of Geo-Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

Addressing the protest camp outside the offices of the Jang and The News in Rawalpindi, Chairman Joint Action Committee of workers of Geo-Jang Group, Islamabad, and President Jang Workers Union Rawalpindi Nasir Chisti said the workers of Geo-Jang Group were struggling for the media freedom in the country. He said every worker of the Group stood united for the prestige of the Group and with its Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. Resident Editor Jang Rawalpindi Hanif Khalid said each worker of the Group was hopeful of getting justice from the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Secretary General RIUJ and senior correspondent Geo News Islamabad Asif Ali Bhatti said the government did not have the courage to listen to the truth and Editor-in-Chief of Geo-Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was a symbol of truth and independent journalism. He said the Geo-Jang Group has a leading role in independent and impartial journalism in the country.Chief Reporter Jang Rawalpindi Rana Ghulam Qadir said the workers of the Group were demanding their constitutional right of freedom of the media in the country. He said Pakistan came into being with the political and legal struggle and we are demanding our constitutional rights guaranteed in the Constitution of Pakistan. President Contractor Association Muhammad Sagheer said Editor-in-Chief of Geo-Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman has rendered sacrifices for his stance on the media freedom in the country.A worker of Jang, Amjad Abbassi, said the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was meant to gag the free and independent voice of the media. He said the government was conspiring against the Group by arresting Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. Another worker Nusrat Malik said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman always stood with the truth and never compromised on his principles. Among others who were present in the protest camp included Kamal Shah, Naseerul Haq, Azhar Sultan, Aslam Butt, Athar Naqvi and other social and political workers besides workers of Jang and The News. In Karachi, social activist Rana Afshaq Hussain on Wednesday said the Jang-Geo Group has always supported the truth.

Hussain, who is the chairperson of the Farzandan-e-Pakistan Organisation, was speaking at the protest outside the Jang-Geo offices. He condemned the detention of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and demanded his immediate release. He said that the charges against the Group Editor-in-Chief were bogus and brought up only to pressurise him to toe the government line.Others who spoke at the demonstration warned the government against issuing ‘patriotism’ certificate.

They urged the Supreme Court to intervene and thwart the government’s campaign against the independent media. Those who spoke at the demonstration included All Pakistan Newspapers Employees Confederation’s Secretary General Shakil Yamin Kanga, Karachi Press Club President Imtiaz Faran, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Iqbal Khaksar, senior journalist Khursheed Abbasi, The News Employees Union’s General Secretary Dara Zafar and APNEC Karachi vice chairperson Rana Yusuf.