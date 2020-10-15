close
Thu Oct 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
October 15, 2020

Man found murdered with his sensitive parts cut

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 15, 2020

LAHORE: The body of a 50-year-old man was recovered from his residence in the Quaid-i-Azam Industrial Estate police limits on Wednesday.

His sensitive parts including nose and ears had been cut off by the killers. The victim has been identified as Qari Iqbal, a resident of Bahawalnagar. The police reached the scene and collected forensic evidence. He was found murdered in the washroom. The police have registered a case against unidentified suspects on the complaint of the victim's brother Niaz.

Latest News

More From Pakistan