Impending gas crisis: PGPC to utilise FSRU for 90 days

ISLAMABAD: In order to cope with impending gas crisis, the government has permitted Pakistan GasPort Consortium (PGPC) to utilise its excess capacity of 150mmsfcd till March-end for RLNG sale to KE and CNG network.

The facilitation will include support with Ogra and stakeholders to complete all legal formalities in time.

This decision has been taken in a meeting held here on Wednesday with Special Assistant to PM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar on the issue of utilisation of PGPC’s excess capacity of 150mmscfd for 90 days with representation from PLTL (Pakistan LNG Terminal Limited), PLL (Pakistan LNG Limited), SSGC, and other officials.

Fasih Ahmad, Chief Executive of PGP Consortium Limited, said that the government allowed PGPC to utilise its excess capacity of 150mmsfcd till March-end.

PGPC and PLTL are to finalise the borrowing/lending agreement (BLA) by next week.

This arrangement will be up to March 2021 and will be without prejudice to the arbitration/litigation between PGPC and PLTL and their respective legal claims and obligations. Lawyers for both sides will agree on a framework that does not compromise each side’s position.

The negotiation committee headed by the Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission will be asked to finalise its recommendations for LNG terminals to provide an upside to relevant state-owned enterprises within 8-10 days. PGPC has undertaken to accept the decision of the committee retrospectively so that private imports are not held up.