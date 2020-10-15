Chinese company OPPO donates Rs6.2m to PM’s COVID fund

ISLAMABAD: Chinese company, OPPO has donated Rs6.2 million to Pakistani PM’s COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund.

According to Gwadar Pro on Wednesday, this is the first mobile phone brand to donate funds for the pandemic in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the company successfully launched the first-ever Game Show of OPPO F17 Pro.

“We are wholeheartedly committed to the sustainable development of the whole market. In the second half of 2020, in compliance with the SOPs required by the Pakistani government,.

The company will continue to bring the latest and best smartphones and smart devices to Pakistani users.” said Gorge Long Company’s CEO Pakistan in an interview with Gwadar Pro.

OPPO F17 Pro is now available for pre-order for Rs.51,999. 7.48 mm ultra-sleek design, 30W VOOC charge, and 6 AI cameras experience in the new dimension of Magic Blue and Matte Black colors.“OPPO’s main strategy for its products is to meet user needs.

Through a survey of the younger generation in Pakistan, we found young users’ demand for smartphones is to make them stand out in the crowd, the ability to take high-quality photos and a stylish and lightweight appearance design is also the core considerations, as the F17 Pro caters to all of these preferences in addition to its other advantages.

He further mentioned that 5G has not yet landed in Pakistan currently, but OPPO has been watching the progress of 5G in the Pakistani market.