Republicans inject new chaos into 2020 election

WASHINGTON: The latest election controversy cropped up this week in California, where Republicans installed dozens of unauthorized ballot dropboxes that state officials say are illegal.

The dropbox debacle, triggered by California Republicans who appeared to violate state laws, immediately injected new chaos into the frenzied and unprecedented 2020 election process.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to historic interest in mail-in voting, but President Donald Trump and the GOP have spent months attacking the integrity of mail ballots and fighting in court against dropboxes.

The California dispute is the latest flashpoint in this ongoing battle.

“Whether or not it is technically legal, it’s extremely problematic for voters,” said CNN election law analyst Rick Hasen, who is also a law professor at the University of California, Irvine. He said the unauthorized dropboxes were “not secure” and that the GOP was “asking for trouble.”