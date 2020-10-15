Municipalities to be given modern machinery

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LALAMUSA: DC Saif Anwar Jappa Wednesday said performance of municipalities will be enhanced by purchasing modern machinery. Addressing a ceremony held to provide a fire vehicle to Municipality Committee Dinga, the DC said people were facing difficulties because of absence of fire vehicle in Dinga. He said earlier fire vehicles used to call from Kharian in case of an emergency, but now this issue has been resolved.