close
Thu Oct 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
October 15, 2020

Municipalities to be given modern machinery

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 15, 2020

LALAMUSA: DC Saif Anwar Jappa Wednesday said performance of municipalities will be enhanced by purchasing modern machinery. Addressing a ceremony held to provide a fire vehicle to Municipality Committee Dinga, the DC said people were facing difficulties because of absence of fire vehicle in Dinga. He said earlier fire vehicles used to call from Kharian in case of an emergency, but now this issue has been resolved.

Latest News

More From Pakistan