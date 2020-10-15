PML-N rigged NA-120 by-election in 2017: Shahzad

LAHORE: Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Wednesday alleged that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz rigged the NA-120 by-election in 2017 by distribution of Rs2.5 billion under umbrella of development schemes, violating Election Commission of Pakistan’s rules’ and regulations for by-poll. Addressing a press conference along with Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid at Press Information Department (PID) Office here, he said that Maryam Nawaz had managed funds of Rs2.5 billion from then PML-N federal government and initiated various development schemes by Traffic Engineering and Transport Planning Agency (TEPA) in a bid to rig the NA-120 by-election, adding that Maryam had violated the ECP’s rules and regulations pertaining to ban on development schemes besides allocation of funds for any purpose in the constituency during polls.

Shahzad Akbar said that Maryam Nawaz along with Fawad Hassan Fawad had used the TEPA to disburse the funds for influencing the polls, adding that cash payments were made to the third party for completing development schemes and later the ground working including tendering and other formalities were completed.

Shahzad Akbar said the funds of Sustainable Development Goals were used in rigging of NA-120 by-election, which were released by the PML-N federal government in August, September and October 2017.

The adviser said that these facts and findings surfaced during an inquiry by Anti-Corruption so that it had been decided to forward this case to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) pertaining to plundering taxpayers’ money for electoral rigging. The case was being sent to the NAB as a huge amount of Rs2.5 billion was involved in this case, he maintained.

He said that the government would also send a reference to the ECP about such rigging for rectification of record, adding that all the evidences and facts collected by the Anti-Corruption Department proved that the PML-N had found guilty of rigging in NA-120 by polls.

To a question, Shahzad Akbar said the PTI came into power after struggle of 22 years so it was not possible that it would halt opposition’s protest but the protest should be peaceful, adding that it was responsibility of provincial and district administration to allow or restrict any call for protest by any political party. The federal government has nothing to do with giving permissions for political protests, he asserted.

To another query regarding statement of Marriyum Aurangzeb, he said such acts demonstrated character of the PML-N, adding that Shahbaz Sharif should tell about Manzoor ‘paparwala’ whose bank account was used for money laundering of millions of dollars. He also cited the statement of Shahbaz Sharif in which he blamed the NAB of mistreatment.

Responding to a question, the adviser said that Maryam Nawaz remained silent for about eight months as she wanted NRO to go London but after not getting the NRO, she started criticising the government and other institutions.