Soldier martyred as militants attack checkpost in Bajaur

KHAR: A soldier was martyred and another sustained injuries when Afghanistan-based militants attacked a checkpost near the Pak-Afghan border in Bajaur tribal district, sources said on Wednesday. The sources said that the terrorists opened fire on a checkpost of the security forces in which one soldier was martyred and another injured. The martyred solider was identified as Havaldar Tanveer. It may be mentioned that there has been an increase in the cross-border attacks on the checkpoints of the security forces.