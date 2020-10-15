Govt urged to release financial benefits of PR employees

MULTAN: The Railway Mehnatkash Union (Open line) Wednesday urged the government to release Pakistan Railways employees financial benefits halted for the last two years.

Talking to reporters, RMU central secretary general Iqbal Shad said the PR authorities have not paid travelling allowance, gratuity, GP Fund, commutation, leave encashment, IP arrears of widows, pension arrears for the last two years.

He appealed the government to look into the matter as the employees are suffering price hike of kitchen items. He also demanded the replacement of PR police system with the old Watch and Ward system.

He said the RMU has forwarded a memorandum to the PR Minister 52 days before and the response is being awaited. He accused the PR minister and the administration of not being serious to address the grievances of the PR employees. Iqbal said the people are losing interest in train travel due to scarcity of facilities in trains.

He said the PR police arrest passengers whenever they protest unavailability of water in washrooms, broken windows or dysfunctional ACs. He said the administration had spent Rs 140 billion on police to detect the theft worth Rs 10 million.

He urged the PR Inspector General Police to take action against corrupt police officials and the RMU would help police in this connection. The PR deficit has reached upto Rs 145 billion mainly because of incompetent corrupt officials, he added.