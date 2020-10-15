‘Crackdown on criminals ordered in South Punjab’

BAHAWALPUR: South Punjab Additional Inspector General of Police Captain (retd) Zafar Iqbal Awan has said that directives have been issued to launch a crackdown on criminals in the region.

He expressed these views while addressing the police officers and various delegations of citizens during his visit to Bahawalpur Range on Wednesday. The AIG was received by RPO Zubair Ahmed Dareshak and the Bahawalpur DPO on his arrival in Bahawalpur. South Punjab Additional Inspector General of Police Zafar Iqbal said that a special operation launched in all districts here this month which yielded positive results, he told.

Zafar Iqbal clarified that there was no concession for the police personnel who would involved in any crime. He said that the Punjab government had set up an Additional IG South Punjab Office to solve the problems of the people at their doorstep which would benefit the police personnel along with the general public.

He said that he would make frequent visits to Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan ranges and would also conduct unannounced inspections of police stations while resolving public grievances on the spot. Zafar Iqbal said that police officers should go out in the field and make increase public contact.

He said that every young police officer was an ambassador of the department and all possible steps would be taken for his welfare.