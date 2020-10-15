Tariq Khosa elected to UNODC

VIENNA: Pakistan attained another distinction at the global level when the Vienna-based Alliance of NGOs on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice in its annual general assembly held on October 14, elected Tariq Khosa, former DG FIA and IG Police as a member of the Board of Directors for a three-year term.

Affiliated with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the Anti-Crime Alliance builds community resilience against organised crime and promotes international civil society collaboration. This is for the first time that a Pakistani has been elected as a member board of directors.