Tariq Khosa elected to UNODC

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
VIENNA: Pakistan attained another distinction at the global level when the Vienna-based Alliance of NGOs on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice in its annual general assembly held on October 14, elected Tariq Khosa, former DG FIA and IG Police as a member of the Board of Directors for a three-year term.
Affiliated with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the Anti-Crime Alliance builds community resilience against organised crime and promotes international civil society collaboration. This is for the first time that a Pakistani has been elected as a member board of directors.