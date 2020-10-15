Sugar subsidy scam: NAB chairman satisfied with CIT’s monthly probe report

ISLAMABAD: NAB Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal (retd) expressed satisfaction over monthly preliminary report of the Combined Investigation Team probing alleged sugar subsidy scam with directions to complete the probe in impartial, transparent, on merit and in a professional way.

A meeting chaired by NAB chairman held at the NAB headquarters Wednesday reviewed monthly preliminary report of Combined Investigation Team tasked to probe alleged sugar subsidy scam.

The meeting was attended by deputy chairman Hussain Asghar, Prosecutor General Syed Asghar Haider, DG Operations Zahir Shah, DG Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi and other senior officers. The Combined Investigation Team comprising two investigation officers, financial expert, legal consultant, expert of sugar industry, additional director and director has the services of impartial, independent, experienced and hardworking members led by NAB Rawalpindi Director General Irfan Naeem Mangi had been constituted to probe the sugar subsidy scam.

The CIT has been tasked to collect records of subsidy on sugar from all the provinces besides acquiring reports of finance and audit of the companies concerned through the Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) as per law. During the meeting, NAB chairman directed the officials concerned and departments to justify/clarify their positions according to law.

He vowed that NAB will take action in accordance with the law against all those who illegally received sugar subsidy of billions of rupees.

He further directed to complete all complaint verifications, inquiries and investigation on the basis of concrete and solid evidence after obtaining certified and authentic documents in accordance with law, so that the probe may be completed and accused persons should be brought to justice and allegedly looted money should be recovered and deposited in the national exchequer.