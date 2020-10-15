‘Living standards of farmers to be improved’

MULTAN: South Punjab Secretary Agriculture Saqib Ali Ateel Wednesday said the living standards of farmers would be improved by promoting high-value agriculture.

Presiding over a meeting to review the performance of fruit and vegetable at the Committee Room of South Punjab Agriculture Secretariat, Ateel said with new techniques production and quality of fruits and vegetables can be enhanced. He said farmers can ensure increase in per acre yield by using latest technologies. He urged peasants to cultivate such fruit varieties that have high demand abroad. He asked officers concerned to launch programmes to impart training to farmers at village level so that with the use of modern technology they may increase their production. He directed the officials that orchards planted under old planting geometry should be replaced with the new technology as their yield is low and they are also sick. He said new orchards should be planted under a high efficiency irrigation system to save water and reduce production cost and increase production through proper and appropriate use of other agricultural interventions.

Registration and capacity building of nursery owners should be enhanced as cultivation of certified and disease-free fruit plants can increase fruit production, he said. The secretary directed the officers concerned identify proper areas for large scale cultivation of medicinal plants. Deputy Director Fruit and Vegetable Muhammad Jameel Ghauri also briefed the secretary on Rs 360 million project to boost fruit and vegetable production. Meanwhile, Punjab Cotton Research Station Director Dr Sagir Ahmed urged farmers to spray prescribed pesticides for the permanent removal of cotton diseases. He further said that farmers should keep in view the departmental recommendations and precautionary measures for obtaining clean and quality cotton. He said farmers should start the whole picking when more than 50pc of the bowls are opened. The picking should always be started with the open bowls at the bottom of the plant and gradually the top picking should be done so that the open bowls at the bottom are protected from falling dry leaves, sticks or anything else. Women involved in picking should cover their hair with a white cotton cloth and do picking so that the quality of the cotton does not deteriorate by mixing hair follicles. At the time of picking, bowls should not be plucked from the plants but cotton should be picked from them and cotton should not remain in the bowls at all. Keep an interval of 15 to 20 days between cotton picking. When picking, the fallen leaves should be thoroughly cleaned. Improper picking of cotton affects both the quality and quantity of cotton, he maintained.

Dr Sagir said to achieve pollution-free cotton, carefully pick cotton because the prices of pollution-free cotton are higher. Separate the Puthi from rain and harmful insect-infested cotton and the last picking raw bowls and sell the Puthi separately. The picking of cotton affected by pink bollworm should be kept completely separate. Adequate compensation should be given to women cotton pickers so women pickers can consider cleanliness in terms of wages, he added.