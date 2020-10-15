Doctors, paramedics boycott OPDs

SUKKUR: On the call of Grand Health Alliance, doctors, nurses, paramedics boycotted the OPDs on Wednesday in Sukkur, Hyderabad, Khairpur, Shikarpur and Jacobabad. Due to the boycott, the scheduled operations were postponed while the OPDs were also not attended by the doctors. Talking to newsmen, PMA Khairpur Secretary General Dr Muhammad Zafar Jatoi said abolishing the Health Risk Allowance by the Sindh government is an unjustified decision to provoke health workers to stage protests and go on indefinite strike. He said Covid-19 has not ended completely and the doctors as well as common people are being advised to follow SOPs and wear face mask. Zafar Jatoi said Covid-19 has claimed three lives of his colleagues in 10 days. If there is a no Covid-19 then the isolation wards should be shutdown in all hospitals, besides withdrawing the SOPs. He said the doctors were attending emergencies despite boycott. He demanded of the government to restore the Health Risk Allowance, otherwise they will continue their boycott.