Karachiites being punished for electing Imran from city: Kamal

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal has said it seems that the people of Karachi are being punished and forced to live in miserable conditions for supporting Imran Khan in the general elections.

He was addressing a central meeting of his party at the Pakistan House, the party’s secretariat, on Wednesday.

Kamal said Karachi, Pakistan’s economic lifeline, was being strangled jointly by an incompetent federal government and a prejudiced provincial government.

“Before becoming prime minister, Imran Khan used to say that the obvious reason for inflation in any country is none other than the incumbent ruler being corrupt,” he said. The powers and resources guaranteed under the 18th Constitutional Amendment were stuck with the provincial rulers instead of being devolved to the grass-roots level, he said, adding that those who ran the affairs of the country had to understand the very fact that the destruction of Karachi was the destruction of Pakistan.

Stressing an urgent need for a new political and social contract in this country, Kamal said Pakistan’s development was not possible unless a National Financial Commission-like provincial financial commission was made mandatory.

“In such a situation, reforms are urgently needed, without which Pakistan will not move in the right direction,” he said.