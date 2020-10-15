Kaira urges PPP workers to attend PDM meeting

LALAMUSA: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Central Punjab president Chaudhry Qamar Zaman Kaira Wednesday urged PPP workers to attend the PDM public meeting in Gujranwala.

Kaira visited different areas and asked the PPP workers and activists to participate in the PDM public meeting in Gujranwala.

He said a PPP rally will leave for Gujranwala with PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and power will be shown to rulers. Kaira said people are angry with the government due to its policies that have allegedly resulted in price hike in the country. He said jails cannot stop the PPP workers from attending the PDM meeting. Kaira also criticised the authorities for disturbing corner meetings of the PPP for the PDM public meeting.