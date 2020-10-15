Sh Rashid sees little crowd for PDM rally

MULTAN: Railways Minister Sh Rashid Ahmed Wednesday said the extent of masses support to the opposition would be exposed in a couple of days.

Talking to reporters here, the minister said he felt the PDM show in Gujranwala would not attract a big crowd.

He said the opposition’s bubble would burst by December 31. He said opposition’s actual strength is Maulana Fazalur Rehman and his religious following in seminaries and masses. He hoped PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutho Zardari would act wisely in the opposition.

He said country’s situation would become normal from February 2021 ahead of Senate polls in March. The minister said there was a foreign agenda to destabilise the country, but Pakistan army guaranteed national integrity.

He said Nawaz Sharif, who was groomed in Gen Ziaul Haq’s nursery, had no political future after abusing Pakistan army. He claimed Shahbaz Sharif wanted to settle down affairs. He said Pakistan army was the pride of the nation and abusing the army was tantamount to abusing the nation. He said the judiciary enjoyed highest esteem in democracy, but Nawaz always tried to sabotage it. He admitted inflation hit people hard.

The minister said he would clear all arrears of pensioners, GP Funds and gratuity in the next couple of months. He said the railways had its development plans and 90 percent jobs would be given to Paksianis on ML-I, sharing 10pc jobs with China.