Stray dogs maul 8 people

MUZAFFARGARH: Stray dogs Wednesday mauled eight people at suburban town of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.
The dogs attacked and injured Anwar, Aqeel, Rashid, Ghazanfar, Asgar, Pervaiz, Rehan and 45-year old Zareena Bibi. The injured were shifted to THQ Sarwar Shaheed hospital. The locals demanded culling of the stray dogs.
Body recovered: Body of an unidentified man was recovered from the Tibba Kareemabad in limits of city police on Wednesday. The police found body of a 35-year-old man, who seemed to be a drug addict.