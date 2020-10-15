Stray dogs maul 8 people

MUZAFFARGARH: Stray dogs Wednesday mauled eight people at suburban town of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.

The dogs attacked and injured Anwar, Aqeel, Rashid, Ghazanfar, Asgar, Pervaiz, Rehan and 45-year old Zareena Bibi. The injured were shifted to THQ Sarwar Shaheed hospital. The locals demanded culling of the stray dogs.

Body recovered: Body of an unidentified man was recovered from the Tibba Kareemabad in limits of city police on Wednesday. The police found body of a 35-year-old man, who seemed to be a drug addict.