Giving free hand to Tiger Force to control price-hike slammed

MULTAN: National Labour Alliance (NLA) chairman Ghazi Ahmed Hassan Khokhar Wednesday criticised the government act of giving a free hand to the Tiger Force in terms of controlling price hike.

Chairing a meeting of the working committee, Khokhar said the act of the government is not only harmful to the country but it will also bring anarchy in the country.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s activation of Tiger Force would invite clashes between hoarders and Tiger Force workers.

He said in this regard the step of the then-PPP government about people's guards can be a lesson for the incumbent government when that measure resulted in clashes between people’s guards and bureaucracy.

He demanded the government strengthen institutions, remove flaws in institutions and improve their performance instead of launching Tiger Force against black marketing. He demanded enactment of strong laws against hoarding, black marketing and making the offense non-bailable. He demanded stern action against traders and officials on promoting price-hike.

LHC issues notice to PHC: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Multan-bench Wednesday issued a notice to the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) over raiding a clinic and sought a report on November 10.

Petitioner Muhammad Ramazan filed a case with the LHC stating that he was working at a laboratory in Vehari and the laboratory is adjacent to the clinic of Dr Sanaullah.

He told the court that a team of the PHC raided the laboratory and sealed the clinic and imposed Rs 150,000 fine upon the owner.

The petitioner stated the laboratory is part of the clinic of Dr Sanaullah where he conducts different blood tests.

He said Dr Sanaullah is running the clinic under the authority of Punjab Healthcare Commission and laboratory was part of the clinic but the PHC sealed the laboratory illegally.

LHC issues contempt notice to irrigation secretary: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Multan-bench Wednesday issued a contempt notice to Punjab Secretary Irrigation Zahid Zaman and sought a report on October 20.

Petitioner Javed Iqbal filed his plea to the LHC Multan-bench Justice Risal Hassan Syed, stating that he is a government contractor and completed his assigned contract last year but the irrigation authorities had not cleared his arrears after the lapse of one year.

The court had directed the secretary irrigation in 2019 to ensure payment of arrears to the petitioner within a month. When the petitioner got noting, he filed the contempt petition.

The LHC issued the contempt notice to the secretary irrigation and also summoned the Assistant Advocate General Shahid Pervez and directed him to dispatch court orders to the secretary.

CTP issues traffic plan for Safar processions: City Traffic Police (CTP) Muhammad Zafar Buzdar Wednesday issued the traffic plan in connection with the processions of 28th Safar-ul-Muzaffar on October 15 (today).

According to the plan, the Delhi Gate chowk, Daulat Gate chowk, Aam Khas Bagh, Ali chowk to Darbar Shah Shams routes will be closed at different times for traffic.

The public is requested to take an alternative route in addition to the route. Chowki No 14, Haram Gate, Bohar Gate, Masoom Shah Road, Hafiz Jamal Road, Khanewal Road will be used as alternative routes for traffic.

In this regard, the CTO issued instructions to the traffic wardens that no vehicle should be allowed to park on the route of the procession but vehicles should be parked in the allotted parking. The public is requested to respect traffic rules and cooperate with city traffic police to make their journey safer, said a press release issued here.