Man found murdered with his sensitive parts cut

LAHORE: The body of a 50-year-old man was recovered from his residence in the Quaid-i-Azam Industrial Estate police limits on Wednesday. His sensitive parts including nose and ears had been cut off by the killers. The victim has been identified as Qari Iqbal, a resident of Bahawalnagar. The police reached the scene and collected forensic evidence. He was found murdered in the washroom. The police have registered a case against unidentified suspects on the complaint of the victim’s brother Niaz.