Man found murdered with his sensitive parts cut

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The body of a 50-year-old man was recovered from his residence in the Quaid-i-Azam Industrial Estate police limits on Wednesday. His sensitive parts including nose and ears had been cut off by the killers. The victim has been identified as Qari Iqbal, a resident of Bahawalnagar. The police reached the scene and collected forensic evidence. He was found murdered in the washroom. The police have registered a case against unidentified suspects on the complaint of the victim’s brother Niaz.