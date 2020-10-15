Action to be taken if someone tried to become Gullu Butt: Gill

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Dr Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday said holding a peaceful rally is the opposition’s right but action will be taken if someone tries to become ‘Gullu Butt’. The SAPM said in his statement that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb starts her morning with a new lie every day and now she lied that the opposition is being stopped from holding a public gathering. Shahbaz Gill said, “The practice of misguiding people should be stopped. These corrupt leaders cannot blackmail the incumbent government under the leadership of Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Asif Ali Zardari. “The opposition is eyeing personal relief in the name of public issues. The process of accountability will not stop regardless of the rallies and slogans against the government,” he said.