PTM to consider joining PDM if invited

ISLAMABAD: Pakhtun Tehaffuz Movement (PTM) has announced its support for the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) campaign to dislodge the incumbent government.

The PTM leader and member National Assembly (MNA) Mohsin Dawar who is member of the national legislature from North Waziristan of former Tribal area attended the united opposition meeting where the PDM was constituted last month under Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, but his party wasn’t among the PDM component groups.

Another PDM leader Ali Wazir who is MNA from South Waziristan, while talking to The News Wednesday evening made it clear that his PTM supports the objectives of the PDM but it wasn’t invited by the later to join its ranks. He said that once the PTM is invited for joining the PDM, the party would consider such invitation at the highest echelon.

Mohsin Dawar attended the united opposition meeting in his individual capacity who has already submitted detailed report about the meeting to the party leadership. The two MNAs were acquitted earlier Wednesday by an anti-terrorist court of Abbottabad since the case against them was withdrawn by the government. They were accused of involved in an attack on a military post at Kharqamar of May 26, 2019 in Tribal area where 13 people were killed and many injured. Ali Wazir said that they were implicated in the case without any evidence as they were innocent.

The PTM leadership is in constant contact with the PDM stalwarts including Maulana Fazl- ur-Rehman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Ahsan Iqbal. The sources pointed out that the government is also maintaining contact with the PTM leaders at different level.

The PTM members sit on the opposition benches in the National Assembly and take independent position on important issues.

It is unlikely that the PTM will support the government in ongoing political tussle but wait for invitation from the united opposition before playing an active role against the government, the sources said.