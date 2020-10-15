PM’s adviser plans protest outside Avenfield House on Friday

LONDON: The spokesperson of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Trade and Investment in UK & Europe Sahibzada Jahangir has announced that he will be holding a protest on Friday outside Avenfield House to coincide with Nawaz Sharif’s speech to Gujranwala rally of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Earlier a message was sent out in Whatsapp group in which a claim was attributed to Sahibzada Jahangir as claiming that PM Imran Khan had directed him to hold the protest.

The message read: “PM has directed me to organise a demonstration outside Nawaz Sharif house in London on Friday 16th Oct between 3pm - 6pm. This is the time NS will be addressing a Jalsa in Gujranwala. Our protest will be shown live in Pakistan on television. We will be standing in groups of 6 persons. Police have given us permission to stand at a distance in groups of 6.”

Speaking to this reporter Sahibzada Jahangir said that he was personally organizing the protest and PM Khan had nothing to do with it. He said that a fake message was circulated under his name and that attribution to the PM of Pakistan was false. He said the rest of the message was correct.

PTI UK’s elected body, however, said it had nothing to do with the protest and there was no official direction for the protest. PTI’s elected Information Secretary Taqveem Ahsan Sidduqi told Geo News that PTI’s elected bodies are not aware of any planned protest and Sahibzada Jahangir must be “doing on his own”.

Siddiqui added: “”PTI UK tanzeem is not into internal elections till first week of November.” Tariq Chaudhary has also announced a protest outside Hasan Nawaz Sharif’s office on Friday. In a statement Tariq Chaudhary said he doesn’t believe in protests outside family homes as “my protest is outside an office”.

A spokesman of PMLN said that it will not be holding any counter protests but activists will be gathering at Hasan Nawaz Sharif’s office during Nawaz Sharif’s speech. Comment from the police was awaited at the time of filing of this report.