ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday took a strong exception to cutting of trees in scenic areas and observed that if the situation remains the same, tourism will come to an end in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after five years.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed while heading a three-member bench of the apex court hearing a matter relating to tree plantation along rivers and canals took a strong exception to cutting of trees.

Justice Faisal Arab questioned the status of ‘Billion Tree Tsunami’, adding that forest lands were allotted to private people. He observed that trees should not be planted on papers only, and a report be presented before the apex court.

The chief justice observed that all the trees have been chopped in Kumrat and Swat, the scenic places of KP, adding that even cutting of trees is in progress in Murree and Nathiagali. “If this situation continues, then after five years there will be no signs of tourism in KP,” the chief justice remarked, adding that people used to visit KP to witness natural beauty.

The chief justice noted that no trees could be seen along River Sindh, while the Sindh government has allotted the whole riverine land to private persons for cultivation. The chief justice said that the state land should have been utilised for thick forests.

Punjab additional advocate general told the court that in pursuance of the court’s direction, some 200,000 trees have beenplanted in the province. The chief justice observed that only two feet trees were planted which could be easily eaten by goats, adding that at least trees of some six feet should have been planted.

Justice Ijazul Ahsen said that they have asked the Sindh government to cancel the allotment of forest land, adding that the provincial government is protecting illegal allotments. The court was also informed that some 40,000 trees have been planted in Balochistan. Justice Ijazul Ahsen observed that trees are not planted only on paper. He said the court should be given such information which could be confirmed and verified from the magistrate as well.

The court summoned four provincial secretaries of irrigation and forests and sought details from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) pertaining to tree planation alongside streams and adjourned the hearing for one month.