Thu Oct 15, 2020
October 15, 2020

SOA against abolishing pension and other perks of teachers

October 15, 2020

TIMERGARA: School Officers Association (SOA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter, on Wednesday said that employees of the public sector departments, especially teachers, would never allow the government to abolish their pension and other perks. The SOA general secretary Samiullah Khalil said that the government should scrap the idea to abolish pension and other perks of the public servants.

