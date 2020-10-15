SOA against abolishing pension and other perks of teachers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TIMERGARA: School Officers Association (SOA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter, on Wednesday said that employees of the public sector departments, especially teachers, would never allow the government to abolish their pension and other perks. The SOA general secretary Samiullah Khalil said that the government should scrap the idea to abolish pension and other perks of the public servants.