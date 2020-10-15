Efforts on to improve education system: KP CMâ€™s adviser

MARDAN: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Higher Education and Information Kamran Bangash on Wednesday said the provincial government is trying its best to improve education system in the province and give priority to vocational education.

He expressed these views while addressing a one-day workshop on associate degree programme as a chief guest at Womenâ€™s University. VC Dr Ghazala Yasmeen, Additional Registrar Dr Rahshanda Siddique and others also addressed the function. Dr Ghazala Yasmeen said that Women's University Mardan is the only university to launch an associate degree program. She claimed that more than 19 private and government colleges participated in the workshop. Bangash said the government is focusing on education, especially girls' education and skills.