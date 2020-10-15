Efforts needed to ban RSS globally: Mishal Malik

ISLAMABAD: Azad Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan said that India would fail in its nefarious aims and the Kashmiris would eventually win freeom and join Pakistan.

Addressing a webinar organized by Lahore Center for Peace and Research, Sardar Masood Khan termed Kashmir as a nuclear flashpoint. PPP’s Senator Sherry Rehman said that the ongoing human rights violations in Kashmir, especially atrocities against women, have been criticised in India as well as around the world. She said that even in India, the enlightened people are rejecting the Hindutva policies and are now raising voice against it. International powers have also remained silent on the Kashmir issue, which is a major setback, said Sherry Rehman.

Former foreign secretary Shamshad Ahmed, moderator of the seminar and chairman of Lahore Center for Peace and Research, said the current situation in Kashmir is a reflection of Hindutva thinking.

Speaking on the occasion, Mishal Hussain Malik, wife of Yasin Malik, Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, said that the abrogation of Kashmir’s special status was part of Modi’s election campaign. Malik who is also the chairman of the Peace and Culture Organization, said that the results of the Indian actions of August last year would not be good for India as this would lead to further alientation of the Kashmiris who would join the ranks of the freeom struggle.

Citing the ongoing atrocities, Mrs. Malik said that the property deeds of Muslims were being changed. A conspiracy is being hatched to turn the Muslim population into a minority and the existing bureaucracy is being replaced by outsiders. The Delhi government is transferring all powers from the locals to the people from outside that region. She said that steps need to be taken to ban the RSS at the international level and that the United Nations should send a delegation to India to conduct an independent inquiry into the killings of detainees and the massiver human rights violations.