PIMS, ICT schools receive PPE against Covid-19

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: While calling upon the Islamabad district management to stringently enforce the SOPs for containment of COVID-19, TheNetwork for Consumer Protection and Oxfam Pakistan Wednesday extended a generous donation of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to doctors, and masks and handwashing soaps to schools.
A total of 40 PPE kits were handed over to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), where doctors and the other healthcare workforce are actively involved in attending a substantial COVID patient load. Moreover, 4,000 masks and 1m944 handwashing soaps were also distributed among government schools.