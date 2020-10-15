PIMS, ICT schools receive PPE against Covid-19

Islamabad: While calling upon the Islamabad district management to stringently enforce the SOPs for containment of COVID-19, TheNetwork for Consumer Protection and Oxfam Pakistan Wednesday extended a generous donation of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to doctors, and masks and handwashing soaps to schools.

A total of 40 PPE kits were handed over to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), where doctors and the other healthcare workforce are actively involved in attending a substantial COVID patient load. Moreover, 4,000 masks and 1m944 handwashing soaps were also distributed among government schools.