QWP blasts govt over poor law, order, price-hike

PESHAWAR: Condemning the blast in Quetta, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial head Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Wednesday criticised the government for its failure to control law and order and price-hike in the country.

Speaking at a press conference here, he said the situation could spin out of control if corrective steps were not taken. On the occasion, Nisar Khan and Majid Khan from Pakistan People’s Party and Waqas Khan from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announced joining the QWP along with their supporters and family members. He said prices of daily use items, including sugar, flour and pulses, had registered a sharp increase, but the government was least bothered to mitigate sufferings of the have-nots.

Criticising the government for asking the ‘Tiger Force’ volunteers to help check the prices of the daily use items, Sikandar Sherpao said it was the responsibility of the district administration to have a check on the prices.