Traders want withdrawal of Tiger Force

Islamabad: The business community of the twin cities in a meeting chaired by Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry strongly condemned the deployment of tiger force to control prices and called upon the government to urgently withdraw it in order to save the traders from unnecessary problems including blackmailing.

They said that the tiger force was a political force and they would not accept its deployment in markets as it would create more problems including the use of blackmailing tactics against traders. They said that district administrations were present in every district and the government should use them to control prices instead of using a political force as its approach could be biased.

These views were expressed when a delegation of Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajiran Rawalpindi/Punjab led by its President Malik Shahid Ghafoor Piracha visited ICCI and congratulated the new office bearers of Chamber. Sheikh Abdul Hafeez President Anjuman-e-Tijaran Rawalpindi Cantt, Taj Abbasi President All Pakistan Furniture Association and representatives of various other market associations of Rawalpindi were also in the delegation.