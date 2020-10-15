International Day of Rural Women today

Islamabad: International day for Rural Women is celebrated globally on October 15 every year to recognise the services of women living in rural areas.

This year the theme for this International Day of Rural Women is “Building rural women’s resilience in the wake of COVID-19,” to create awareness of these women’s struggles, their needs, and their critical and key role in our society. Women and girls are disadvantaged in this pandemic, a problem aggravated in rural areas. Rural women, with a crucial role in agriculture, food security and nutrition, already face struggles in their daily lives.

Now, since COVID-19 and their unique health needs in remote areas, they are less likely to have access to quality health services, essential medicines, and vaccines. Association of Business Professional and agricultural Women (ABP&AW) striving hard to uplift the Agriculture women since many decades and facilitating these women in order to sustain themselves strongly amidst multiple challenges they face. ABP&AW President Tahmeena Malik while talking to ‘The New’s said that though the rural women face multiple financial challenges in their lives, ABP&AW has been striving hard to uplift their living standard by providing them the initial loan for buying livestock so that they can sell the milk and then pay off the rest of the installments with ease.