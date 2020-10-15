Art contest underscores Azerbaijan-Pakistan friendship

Islamabad: The Embassy of Azerbaijan held an award ceremony for the winners of the art competition on â€˜Azerbaijan-Pakistan Friendship is eternal and invincibleâ€™.

The event was dedicated to the National Day of Azerbaijan, which was held in May-June of this year through the embassy's social network profiles. Director General of Pakistan National Council of Arts Dr Fouzia Saeed, public and media representatives of the country, participants of the competition and the embassy staff members attended the event.

At first, an exhibition of paintings of the Art Competition participants was viewed and a video was watched about Azerbaijan. Ambassador Ali Alizada highlighted the Azerbaijan-Pakistan friendship and said the competition was to promote the affection, religious, cultural and heritage similarities of the two brotherly countries among Pakistani youth, strengthen people to people contacts and cooperation with youth as well as encourage their competences.

He thanked Pakistani government and people for condemning the Armenian aggression and provocations against Azerbaijan, its attacks on innocent people. "Pakistan has always stood by Azerbaijan in difficult times," he said.

The envoy said the ceremony marking the anniversary of the restoration of Independence Day of Azerbaijan under the motto "Azerbaijan-Pakistan Friendship is eternal and invincible" was a stimulus for strong unity of youth of the both countries.

PNCA DG Dr Fouzia said the coronavirus pandemic had led to new ideas and projects in people. She thanked the Embassy of Azerbaijan for strengthening the Azerbaijan-Pakistan friendship through such projects. Other speakers highlighted the real eternality and invincibility friendship between the two countries and their people and said Pakistani people will always stand by Azerbaijan and condemned the Armenian aggression and attacks against Azerbaijan. Later, cash prizes, certificates and gifts were given away to participants and winners of the competition.