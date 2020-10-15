Punjab CM Usman Buzdar Good Governance team for MDU model replication

LAHORE: The Good Governance team of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar visited Ministerâ€™s Delivery Unit (MDU) at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department here on Wednesday and suggested replicating the MDU model to other departments to improve governance, performance and service delivery.

Party Coordinator to Chief Minister and Secretary General Good Governance PTI Punjab Col (Retd) Ejaz Minhas, Central Deputy Secretary General PTI Mir Omer Farooq Meyer and other officials visited the Surveillance Complex at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

Members of the Minister Delivery Unit Majid Rafique, Wajih-ud-din Khan and Adnan Jamil welcomed the visiting team. The MDU is an initiative of Dr Yasmin Rashid to bring fresh ideas, improve monitoring and develop alternate perspectives of situations.

Ejaz Minhas appreciated Dr Yasmin Rashid for developing a platform that can serve as bridge between ruling party and the government for implementation of Prime Minister Imran Khanâ€™s reform agenda.

Coordinator to Health Minister Wajih-ud-din Khan gave a presentation on the model of the Ministerâ€™s Delivery Unit sharing that the MDU comprised core team of Health Minister and served as bridge between political and administrative wings of the government. The unit, he said, includes volunteers as well as department officials who provide background data and research for evidence-based decision making.

Majid Rafique said the MDU provides political oversight for reforms in line with vision of PM, Chief Minister and Health minister and ensures follow-up on new initiatives suggesting interventions and plans to achieve reforms agenda.

Manager Communication, MDU, Sajjad Hafeez presented a brief summary of two years performance under the leadership of Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid. He shared the UN Sustainable Development Goals laid down the basis of key health initiatives including infra structure projects and institutional reforms. He shared key strategies adopted by Dr Yasmin Rashid to control global dengue spike in year 2019 and Corona Pandemic in 2020, both acknowledged by leading world bodies including WHO and UNICEF.

A presentation was also given on how advancement of reforms agenda through Internal Audit regime set up on instructions of the health minister.