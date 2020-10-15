Govt employees hold demo in capital

ISLAMABAD: Thousands of government employees on Wednesday ran over the barricades and entered the federal capital Islamabad's sensitive Red Zone areas and demanded the government to increase their salaries according to the present inflation ratio. There was a complete pen-down strike of clerks in the country on Wednesday. The sit-in of protesters continued here at the Red Zone till the filing of this report.

The angry protesters from All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA), All Pakistan Secretariat Employees Coordination Council (APSECC), All Pakistan Lady Health Workers Association (APLHWA) and several other public sector organizations staged the sit-in in front of the Parliament House and demanded to increase their salaries. The protesters tried to break the Parliament House gates but the police stopped them. A clash between the police and protesters could also be seen during the demonstration. The protesters raised slogans against the PTI government, which had not increased their salaries in the annual budget.

The district administration, Islamabad, sealed off the Red Zone with barbed wires and containers to deny entry to the protesters but in vain.

All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) Central President Haji Muhammad Irshad during his address said the government employees from all the four provinces were reaching Islamabad to stage a sit-in for an indefinite period. Thousands of employees are on their way, he said. He said the government was trying to arrest the clerks but they will still reach Islamabad at all costs. He said the government should take their demands seriously and warned that if it tried to use force against the protesters, they will lock down all the streets and mohallahs of the country.

APCA Balochistan caravan led by Naseer Ahmed Khan Kakar, All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) Sindh led by Asadullah Khan Durrani, APCA KP caravan led by Muhammad Sudeer Khan, APCA Azad Kashmir led by Raja Muhammad Rasheed, and APCA Islamabad led by Tariq Sialvi participated in the sit-in in the federal capital. The protesters have demanded the government to increase their salaries over 100 per cent because inflation had increased by over 200 per cent in two years. There was a bad traffic jam all around the federal capital, Islamabad, while the route from Aabpara to the Parliament House was completely blocked due to the protest of government employees.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari extended support to the protesting employees of the Federal government including Lady Health workers and asked the PTI regime to accept all their genuine demands.

In a statement on Wednesday, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that due promotions, adequate pension and equal incentives were the genuine rights of the employees and PPP supports their democratic right of peaceful protest in Islamabad.