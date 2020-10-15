Pakistan greeted on re-election to UNHR Council

LAHORE: Pakistanâ€™s re-election into the United Nations Human Rights Council has put the countryâ€™s commitment to protecting human rights under the spotlight for the next three years.

Justice Project Pakistan (JPP), the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), Digital Rights Foundation (DRF) and Group Development Pakistan (GDP) congratulated Pakistan for winning a seat with an overwhelming majority, securing 163 votes in the 193-member UN General Assembly. This is an opportunity for the country to reflect on its human rights record, protect the rights of women, children, religious minorities, and other vulnerable.

In particular, we welcome the governmentâ€™s pledge to arrange visits of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and the United Nations Special Rapporteurs to Pakistan, and look forward to the Special Rapporteursâ€™ outstanding visit requests being granted by the government, they said.