close
Thu Oct 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
October 15, 2020

Fire damages warehouse

Karachi

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
October 15, 2020

A fire damaged a warehouse of clothes in Shershah on Wednesday. According to a spokesperson for the fire brigade department, two fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the scene. Keeping in view the intensity of the blaze, one more fire tender was sent to put out the blaze.

It took the firefighters an hour to douse the fire. Police and Rangers also participated in fire extinguishing work. Police said no loss of life was reported while an investigation was under way to ascertain the cause of the fire. However, they said they did not find any criminal act during the initial investigation.

Latest News

More From Karachi