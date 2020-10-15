Fire damages warehouse

A fire damaged a warehouse of clothes in Shershah on Wednesday. According to a spokesperson for the fire brigade department, two fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the scene. Keeping in view the intensity of the blaze, one more fire tender was sent to put out the blaze.

It took the firefighters an hour to douse the fire. Police and Rangers also participated in fire extinguishing work. Police said no loss of life was reported while an investigation was under way to ascertain the cause of the fire. However, they said they did not find any criminal act during the initial investigation.