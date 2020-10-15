Man shot dead

A man was killed and another wounded in a firing incident near the old Sabzi Mandi area on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rescuers reached the scene and conveyed the casualties to a hospital. Anas was shot five times and died on the spot, while Jawwad was shot once and doctors termed his condition out of danger.

The PIB Colony police said that the victims were car mechanics and returning home from work on a motorcycle when the incident took place.

The injured, in his initial statement, told the police that a man and a woman on a motorcycle opened fire on them after the woman pointed a finger at them. The police said they were trying to obtain CCTV footage.