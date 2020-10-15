With no degree-related jobs available, KU economics graduate sets up food stall

It was a sunny day when a young man arrived near Maskan Chowrangi to open his stall of French fries and limca that he has recently established with the help of his friends with the hope that his small business would give him financial returns and help him support his family.

A few furlongs away from his stall is the boundary wall of the University of Karachi (KU) — his alma mater. A few months ago, he would regularly visit the varsity where he was a student of the master’s programme in economics. He had not imagined back then that after his graduation, he would not be able to get any job related to his degree for months and finally would decide to start a small fries business.

After remaining jobless for several months following his graduation thie year from the KU economics department, 22-year-old Waqas Ahmed could not afford to wait further for job opportunities. Desperate to financially support his family, he with the help of his fellow unemployed friends chose to set up a French fries and limca stall.

It was not the case that Ahmed had no earlier job experience. During his student life, he had worked as a customer services guide for a multinational transport company. The company paid him a very nominal salary that he would spend on his education.

With the coronavirus pandemic shaking the economies all over the world, the company terminated his services. “I moved hundreds of applications to get a good job. But none of the employers were ready to hire me. The reason was that a majority of the companies needed experienced graduates. Thus, instead of wasting more time, I discussed the idea of setting up a French fries and limca stall with friends, and they finally agreed!”

One of Ahmed’s partners Tahir Khan, who is a student of the criminology department at the KU, designed graphics for the stall and started to serve fries to the costumers along with Ahmed.

Likewise, Ahmed’s another friend, Muhammad Osama Baig, who is a student of the Virtual University of Pakistan, invested half of the amount need to run the stall.

“I had no money even to run a small stall. However, my friends came together to do something different,” said Ahmed. “We have started the stall, but during the last one month, there has been no profit. Customers rarely visit our stall as due to the coronavirus pandemic, people avoid going together to stalls in the streets.”

When asked why he did not go for any another business, he replied that although he had graduated in economics and read all the economic theories that could help him in various business ventures but starting any kind of business needed a basic investment at least and he had no money for that.

Narrating his story, Ahmed said that his sister Rabia who had bagged a master’s degree in commerce from the KU was also jobless while their father was a retired employee of a private bank.

“We live in a small house of two bedrooms. No one in our family had a job. There was no excuse for me. I had to support my family. I don’t know what is white-collar and blue-collar jobs, but I need to do work and support my aged father.”

He explained when he started the stall, he was not familiar with how to fry potatoes. “A friend of my friend visited our stall and he taught us the technique of frying potatoes and making limca with soda water.”

Even though Ahmed is not happy with his current self-employment, he is confident about his work. He is hopeful that one day his small stall will grow and become one of the most famous stalls in the city as he is working hard.

It was also not something unique for Ahmed to set up a fries and limca stall despite being a varsity graduate as he knew tens of his friends who were working in shops after having master’s and bachelor’s degrees.

Criticising the government policies, he said that due to the increasing unemployment and current economic situation of the country, thousands of graduates were forced to sell potatoes on streets.

When asked about the two million jobs which were promised by Prime Minister Imran Khan before the general elections, Ahmed said the promise was a fraud. Everyone would make such claims and promises before the election but in reality, no one did anything positive for the youth, he remarked.

When The News sought comments of student advisers and career consultants of various universities regarding graduates being compelled to do odd jobs, they said the country was already suffering from a severe economic crisis when it was hit by the pandemic, and this all had caused massive unemployment.

They predicted that the graduated and graduating students will hardly secure jobs in the coming months if the economic situation of the country remained the same. The unemployment crisis will lead to an increased crime rate because hopelessness was increasing day by day among the well-educated youth who need employment, they warned.