Thu Oct 15, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
October 15, 2020

PU BA/BSc practical exam from 22nd

Lahore

October 15, 2020

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) has announced that practical portion of BA/BSc/Associate Degree Annual Examinations 2020 (Part-I, Part-II) will start from 22 October.

A spokesperson for PU said that regular candidates could get their roll number slips from their respective colleges while private candidates could download the same from the university’s website. The theoretical portion of the exam is likely to begin in the third week of November.

