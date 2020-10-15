LAC to hold theatre festival for children

LAHORE:The Lahore Arts Council has organised a theatre festival for children for awareness and training through entertainment.

The deadline to submit the scripts for the competition is 25 October. Ten best plays will be selected in the contest and Rs50,000 cash award will be given to the best winner, Rs40,000 for the second position and Rs30,000 will be awarded for the third position.

The Lahore Arts Council is inviting all the organisations working for the prosperity and training for the children in any capacity at the festival. At the festival, all stalls related to children will be set up, including food; face painting, books and other stalls of children's enjoyment. The Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Saman Rai said "LAC arranged this festival for awareness of young generation. Rai said that it would be another effort by the Council to promote healthy activity among the children.

Information Officer Alhamra Samreen Bukhari said that Alhamra arranged different events regularly because LAC believed that getting a degree only was not important but getting the knowledge of core issues was vital not only for children but also for the betterment of the society.