Preserving Sikh cultural heritage discussed

LAHORE:The second day of the National Capacity Building Workshop for the PTEGP-UNESCO-WB a funded project, implemented by The Institute for Art and Culture (IAC) under the main project "Development of an Integrated Site Management Plan and Capacity Building for Sustainable Tourism Management of Selected Sikh Sites in Punjab" was held Wednesday at IAC.

The first module, focused on the introduction to cultural tourism and its impact on the economy. The session was led by Aftab Rana- President, Sustainable Tourism Foundation Pakistan (STFP). Followed by a discussion, Dr Paola Borrione (Project Sustainability and Community Expert, Santagata, Italy) and Saba Samee (Architectural Conservation Expert, IAC) gave a joint webinar on International Best Practices for Cultural Tourism.