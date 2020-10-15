1,200 sugar bags seized

LAHORE:The district administration continued its crackdown on hoarding of flour and sugar in the provincial metropolis on Wednesday.

Model Town Assistant Commissioner Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha took action against sugar hoarders at Hamza Town on Ferozepur Road and took into custody 1,200 sugar bags of 50 kg. He said an FIR was being registered against the owner of the sugar. The AC carried the action accompanied by Revenue field staff and Tiger Force.