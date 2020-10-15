close
Thu Oct 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
October 15, 2020

1,200 sugar bags seized

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 15, 2020

LAHORE:The district administration continued its crackdown on hoarding of flour and sugar in the provincial metropolis on Wednesday.

Model Town Assistant Commissioner Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha took action against sugar hoarders at Hamza Town on Ferozepur Road and took into custody 1,200 sugar bags of 50 kg. He said an FIR was being registered against the owner of the sugar. The AC carried the action accompanied by Revenue field staff and Tiger Force.

Latest News

More From Lahore