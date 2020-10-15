GCU ensures merit in sports admissions

LAHORE:The annual meeting of the University Sports Board was held here at GC University Lahore on Wednesday which provisionally approved admissions of 87 students to intermediate classes on sports basis.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi chairing the meeting thanked all Presidents of GCU Sports Clubs for their efforts towards ensuring admissions completely on merit. The Board discussed criteria, credentials and trial results of each candidate before granting approval for the admission.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof. Zaidi said 100 percent admissions on merit was a prerequisite to win back our titles and positions in sports. He appreciated the efforts of GCU Sports Board to ensure merit and transparency in trials. Prof Zaidi said he had personally inspected many of the trials where winners were announced on the spot. He announced that the sports merit list would be displayed tomorrow (today) on the University website after which the Sports Board committee would conduct final interviews. Vice Chancellor also announced special scholarships for three candidates of each sports. He also discussed improved sports facilities for the students and staff. Prof Zaidi proudly said this year GCU sports merit remained high and champions of different sports competitions showed interest in becoming GCU student.

Prof Dr Hamid Mukhtar, the President of Rowing Club, said it was first time in 20 years that he was given full authority and independence without any kind of pressure to select the best possible sportsmen, and they announced the results on the spot which was appreciated by the parents as well.