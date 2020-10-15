Governor Sarwar announces Shaan Pakistan Award for corona heroes

LAHORE:Corona Heroes, who have shown outstanding performance during the corona crisis, will be given ‘Shaan-e-Pakistan Award’ in a ceremony to be held in Governor House at the end of this month.

President Dr Arif Alvi, Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar, provincial governors, Punjab chief minister and President Azad Kashmir will be present on the occasion.

Governor Ch Sarwar while talking to the media on Wednesday said that during the corona crisis, it was decided to give ‘Shaan Pakistan Award’ to those who have worked in various fields including providing assistance to poor families and providing health facilities. A special function will be held at Governor House at the end of this month with President Dr Arif Alvi as the chief guest while all the governors, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and President Azad Kashmir have been invited to attend the function.

In response to a question, the governor said that a special Corona Heroes Wall has been prepared for Corona Heroes at Governor House on which the names of all Corona Heroes will be inscribed and this Corona Heroes Wall will be unveiled on October 27 and those who have played a constructive role during the corona crisis will always be remembered.

A ‘Quran-e-Pak Garden’ is also being constructed along with Corona Heroes Wall and the garden will be planted with fruits and plants mentioned in the Holy Quran and work on this garden are in full swing, Ch Sarwar said and added that there are still dangers with regard to Corona, so it is necessary that precautionary measures being taken by the government to prevent Corona should be followed by the public.