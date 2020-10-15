Three shops sealed over corona SOPs violation

LAHORE :The district administration Wednesday sealed three shops in DHA for not implementation of coronavirus SOPs. Cantt Assistant Commissioner Marzia Saleem visited DHA Phase I and sealed three stores due to non-implementation of the SOPs. A grocery store, Hafiz Super Store and Today Salon were sealed. The SPOs relating to face masks, hand sanitizer and social distancing were not being implemented there, said the AC Cant Marzia Saleem. The Lahore DC had issued strict orders to the officers to implement the corona SOPs.