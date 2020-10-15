Vacant posts in IPH to be filled on priority: Secy

LAHORE:Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Punjab, Barrister Nabeel Ahmad, paid an unscheduled visit to the Institute of Public Health (IPH) and inspected different departments of the institute including BSL-III Lab and Dental Unit.

The secretary chaired a meeting in the IPH, faculty members and the senior officers attended the meeting, according to a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Dean IPH, Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir briefed the secretary regarding the functioning of various departments of the institute. She informed the secretary about the issues faced by the institute especially vacant 27 posts of teaching cadre and unavailability of hostel facility for the student doctors coming from other cities. She said despite limited resources, IPH is endeavoring hard to fulfill its responsibilities in a befitting manner. Secretary Nabeel Ahmad assured that vacant posts of teaching faculty would be filled on priority for which special steps would be taken. He said functions of IPH would be increased besides enhancing the training courses of public health as well as increasing the seats of students in different disciplines. He directed that number of diagnostic tests for various diseases in BSL-III Lab also be enhanced for which a comprehensive plan be presented for further action. He observed that highly qualified and well experienced human resource is available in IPH and the Health Department would fully utilise their professional skills and abilities for the promotion of public health.