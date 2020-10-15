close
Thu Oct 15, 2020
October 15, 2020

Six more COVID-19 patients die

Lahore

October 15, 2020

LAHORE: Six more COVID-19 patients died and another 122 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Wednesday. The toll of fatalities raised to 2,270 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of corona reached 101,014 in the province.

