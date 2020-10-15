Six more COVID-19 patients die

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Six more COVID-19 patients died and another 122 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Wednesday. The toll of fatalities raised to 2,270 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of corona reached 101,014 in the province.