Two more confirmed positive for dengue virus

LAHORE:Two more patients have been confirmed positive for dengue virus, which raised the total cases of dengue fever in Punjab to 147 this year so far, according to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Wednesday.

The two patients were confirmed as dengue virus positive in Lahore. Around 13 dengue fever patients are under treatment in hospitals, while all other patients have recovered. No death due to dengue fever has occurred in Punjab this year so far. The Lahore and Rawalpindi have been most affected districts due to confirmed dengue virus cases as well as presence of dengue larvae in houses and outdoor places.