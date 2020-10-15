Cabinet Committee reviews steps to deal with COVID-19 2nd wave

LAHORE:On the instructions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar an important meeting of cabinet committee for corona was held at CM Office Wednesday.

Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Murad Raas, Yasir Humayun, Chief Secretary, SMBR, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), secretaries of departments

concerned and high ranking officers attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the government initiatives taken to deal with the second wave of COVID-19. Implementing the corona SOPs in educational institutions and business centres was also discussed.

Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat stressed to avoid processions and public gatherings. He said that safeguarding the lives and ensuring the citizens’ health was the government’s top priority. He said people should realise their responsibilities and take preventive measures as processions and public gatherings can result the spread of the virus, he added. Implementation of corona SOPs will be ensured at every cost. The government will take every necessary step in the vast interest of the people. It is government’s responsibility to take measures to stop the virus spread, he added.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that numbers of corona patients were increasing in hospitals. Following the SOPs is in the interest of the citizens. There is a threat of the spread of this disease through processions. Secretary Primary & Secondary Health gave a briefing regarding corona situation and treatment facilities being provided to the patients in hospitals.