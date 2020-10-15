Paragon Housing case adjourned till 28th

LAHORE:An accountability court Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Paragon Housing scam till October 28.

The court adjourned the hearing after recording the statement of a prosecution witness, Assistant Director Lahore Development Authority Aqsa Jabeen.

Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique both accused nominated in the reference appeared before the court and marked their attendance. According to the reference, Qaiser Amin Butt, the main accused in the Paragon Housing scam, voluntarily disclosed the facts related to the commission of offence and requested for pardon under Section 26 of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999 (NAO 1999), which was granted by the competent authority.

Khawaja Saad Rafique after the court hearing while talking to the media said, “We are exercising our constitutional right but so far permission for Gujranwala procession has not been given.” He said Gujranwala demonstration will determine the course of the PDM. Arrests and taking down banners will do no good for the government, he added. Khawaja said if Imran Khan had worked for the welfare of people instead of taking revenge, things would have worked out.

shrine: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday issued notices to Chief Secretary Punjab and others on a petition regarding extension of shrine of Bibi Pakdaman. A write petition was moved by advocate Sayed Mehmood-ul-Hassan Gilani. The petitioner contended that the government had initiated an extension project of Bibi Pakdaman on area of just two kanals. He said the extension on such small area would not cater the needs of the shrine.

He argued that the extension should be made on 72 kanals which is shrine’s property. The court after accepting petition sought replies from Chief Secretary Punjab, Secretary Auqaf and Administrator Auqaf.